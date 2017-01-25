Caretaker abuses 94-year-old woman

(KPRC) - Surveillance video shows a 94-year-old woman, sitting in her chair tossing some food to her dog. That simple act of sharing provoked outrage and even abuse.

"I told you to stop feeding that dog that human food." the Houston caretaker screams.

That woman screaming and hitting the elderly woman was her caretaker, paid to be there to keep the 94-year-old woman safe and out of harm’s way.

In the video, the hits happen over and over, blow after blow to the helpless woman's head.

"Why do you keep feeding that dog human food?" the caretaker asked.

Then the cussing and verbal abuse began.

Police said they don't know how long the abuse had been going on, but the family installed the cameras, and the very next day, the abuse happened.

Memorial Villages Deputy Chief Ray Schultz said they are now trying to find that caretaker, 65-year-old Brenda Floyd. He said it's disturbing to think this could happen to anyone, especially someone so innocent.

Police said the family hired Floyd through the website, Care.Com, a network of caregivers, from children to seniors, to even housekeeping.

A spokesperson for the website said as soon as they were notified of the allegations, they closed Floyd's account.

Floyd is facing charges of assault or bodily injury to the elderly or disabled.

Care.com also released a statement:

"This is a very disturbing matter and our thoughts are with the family. The safety of our community is of paramount importance to us, and we are cooperating with local law enforcement in this matter. Since this is the subject of an ongoing investigation, we will not comment further."

Floyd is described as a white female with black hair and brown eyes. Floyd is approximately 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs approximately 215 pounds.