MEDIACOM CUSTOMERS: Channels changing

Mediacom Communications is informing customers in some communities that a simple step to re-scan television channels is needed to ensure that reception is returned to television screens where the service does not include a Mediacom digital adapter or cable receiver (cable box).

Below is a statement from Mediacom about the channel change:

In recent days, Mediacom network technicians made channel configuration changes during the after-midnight maintenance window. Officials with the company describe those as mostly “behind-the-scenes” alterations made to re-purpose bandwidth for use in the delivery of the company’s newly-announced 1-Gig internet service, and for new video service options to be available to customers in the near future. Mediacom officials stressed that the network adjustments do not affect channel display numbers for televisions connected to Mediacom equipment (e.g. digital adapters, TiVo devices, digital receiver / set-top-boxes). The exception is with televisions using “digital ready” channel numbers which are shown with decimal numbers. For those televisions connected to Mediacom’s network without the aid of a digital box or adapter, some cable channels may now be assigned a different numerical location. Mediacom officials emphasized that the simple step of using the re-scan function on the TV remote will likely resolve the issue of not seeing a channel a customer normally receives. As television makes and models vary, customers should refer to their television owner’s manual or the manufacturer’s website for specific steps on how to perform a channel scan for the television.

KWWL, CW and METV might be found on other channels depending on your viewing area. Go to: https://support.mediacomcable.com and enter your zip code to find out what channels you need to turn to.

This affects people who connect their TV's from the wall directly to their TV. If you are connected to a cable box, you do not need to do anything.