Man found unconscious in IC alley making stunning recovery

Ryan Jansa is now living at home with his family while doing therapy at St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids.

The 25-year-old is hoping to make a full recovery after he was found badly injured in an Iowa City alley in May.

Jansa had trauma to both sides of his head and multiple fractures, he was in a coma at the University of Iowa Hospital before being moved to the 'On With Life' rehab center in Ankeny during the summer.

Today, he is able to walk with a cane and talk.

"It's been a lot of hard work," Jansa says.

He told us he never thought he would make this type of recovery, but his mother Patti says she is not surprised.

"God has a purpose for him and Ryan would tell you that he would like to talk to people about this someday," she told us.

Eight months later it's still a mystery as to exactly what caused Ryan's injuries, although police have investigated.

"There have been doctors who will say with the type of injuries that he has received you know it needed to be possibly hit by a car or you know something maybe that type of thing but no we have no definite answers, I don't know that we ever will," says Patti Jansa, Ryan's mother.

Ryan is working hard in therapy at St. Luke's, he is now able to kick a soccer ball back and forth with his dad.

While it's been a long journey, Jansa says it's not over yet because there are still task he wants to accomplish.

"Dressing myself and everyday task such as like making you know like folding clothes I should probably do more," he says.

Ryan's mother tells us someday he hopes to return to 'On With Life' in Ankeny as a volunteer as well as share his story to help others.

