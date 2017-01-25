Manchester man who shot ex-girlfriend has appeal denied - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Manchester man who shot ex-girlfriend has appeal denied

Written by Scott Albanese, Producer
DELAWARE COUNTY (KWWL) -

A sentence is upheld for an Iowa man who shot his ex-girlfriend, seriously injuring her.  The Iowa Court of Appeals denying the appeal from 58-year-old Robert Krogmann, who was convicted of attempted murder and willful injury.

Deputies say he shot Jean Smith at her home in rural Delaware County, near Manchester, after an argument in May of 2009.  Krogmann was found guilty and sentenced to 35 years in prison.

