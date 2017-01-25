Funeral services set for Dr. Percy Harris

Funeral services are now set for the Cedar Rapids' first African American doctor.

Dr. Percy Harris died on Tuesday.

Dr. Harris was the first black physician to intern at St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids; he came to the community in 1957.

Harris is also a noted civil rights leader; during the movement in 1960, he helped break down racial barriers in the Cedar Rapids community.

He was also the first black member of the Iowa Board of Regents.

Visitation will be held on January 29 at the Cedar Memorial Park Chapel of Memories Stateroom from 2:00 to 6:00 that evening.

Dr. Harris' funeral will be held at 11:00 a.m. the next day at St. Paul United Methodist Church.