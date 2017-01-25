New training for Buchanan County 4-H volunteers

"Youth Engagement Strengthens 4-H" is a training program recently completed by Buchanan County Iowa State University Extension and Outreach 4-H volunteers.

Heather Schantz, Youth Program Specialist, led the training sessions.

Leaders learned how to engage youth in intentional, meaningful ways. Volunteers defined youth engagement, identified strategies to support positive youth adult partnerships and gathered resources to aid in engaging youth in core principles of positive youth development. In addition, volunteers practiced ways to empower youth of all ages to make 4-H more engaging.

This training is part of ISU Extension and Outreach’s 4-H Youth Development annual training for volunteers.

4-H volunteers, as caring adults, are an important element of Buchanan County ISU Extension and Outreach’s youth-serving organization. Effective volunteers provide the experiences and positive relationships that enable 4-H youth to become productive citizens, outstanding communicators, effective leaders, and successful learners now and in the future.

To find out more about the Buchanan County ISU Extension and Outreach 4-H program or how to become a volunteer, contact: Alexia Hamlett, ahamlett@iastate.edu, 319-334-7161.