Car slides into creek in Winneshiek County

A Connecticut man who was charged with murdering his wife — after police built a case based, in part, on the victim's Fitbit data — pleaded not guilty on Friday.More >>
A Connecticut man who was charged with murdering his wife — after police built a case based, in part, on the victim's Fitbit data — pleaded not guilty on Friday.More >>
A daughter saves her mother's life after donating one of her kidneys. Dawn Fratzke's kidneys were failing and her daughter Kayla was a match.More >>
"I love having my mom, I don't feel like a hero I just feel like it's the least I could do for her after everything she's done for me," said Kayla.More >>
A woman has been arrested for allegedly selling sex in Dubuque.More >>
A woman has been arrested for allegedly selling sex in Dubuque.More >>
Captain Rick Abben, of the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office, is retiring after 43 years of service.More >>
Captain Rick Abben, of the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office, is retiring after 43 years of service.More >>
As investigators comb through details in the deadly crash involving former Bachelor star Chris Soules, his new attorneys come to his defense in a statement released Thursday.More >>
As investigators comb through details in the deadly crash involving former Bachelor star Chris Soules, his new attorneys come to his defense in a statement released Thursday.More >>