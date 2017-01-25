Car slides into creek in Winneshiek County - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Car slides into creek in Winneshiek County

Written by Brad Hanson, Multimedia Journalist
WINNESHIEK COUNTY (KWWL) -

A driver is okay after her car slides off the road and into a small creek.

The Winneshiek County Sheriff's Office says 20-year-old Tiffany Franzen was driving north on County Road V64 on Saturday when she ran through a stop sign at the intersection of County Road B16 because it was extremely foggy.

She tried to stop, they said, but slid on snow that covered the road and into a creek.

Water filled the car up to the windows, but she was able to get out safely and without injuries.

The car suffered $3,500 in damage.

