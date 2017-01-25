Semi rolls over along Highway 63 in Bremer County

The Bremer County Sheriff's Office says wintry weather played a role in a semi-tractor trailer rollover Tuesday night in Bremer County.

The crash happened near the intersection of Highway 63 and 188 near Frederika around 7:36 p.m. last night.

According to police, 28-year-old Aly Bah, of Naples, Florida, was driving the semi and was taken to the hospital with minor injuries following the rollover. A sheriff's report says Bah was traveling north on Highway 63 when he lost control as he was trying to pass another vehicle on the road. The semi then spun out, turning 180 degrees and coming to a rest along a roadside ditch, according to the report.

Bremer County officers say no charges have been filed in the crash. Four other emergency agencies assisted at the scene of the rollover.