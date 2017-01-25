Bus goes off-road in Fayette County - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Bus goes off-road in Fayette County

Posted: Updated:
Written by Sara Belmont
Connect

Everyone is okay, after a bus goes into a ditch near Highway 187 and 60th St, just south of Arlington. 

Fayette County Sheriffs found Larry Lavern Purman, of Elkader, was driving when the transit busy went off the shoulder in loose gravel, and went into a ditch. 

The bus sustained minimal damage. The accident remains under investigation.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
500 Fourth St. Waterloo, IA 50703
News: (319) 291-1200
News Tips: (800) 947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.