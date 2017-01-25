Bruno Mars will perform at the Grammy Awards next month - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Bruno Mars will perform at the Grammy Awards next month

Posted: Updated:

By MESFIN FEKADU
AP Music Writer
  
NEW YORK (AP) -- Bruno Mars will bring his upbeat, funky swag to the Grammys stage.
  
The Recording Academy announced Wednesday that the singer-songwriter-producer will perform at the Feb. 12 show at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.
  
Mars, a four-time Grammy winner, is nominated for album of the year as a co-producer on Adele's comeback effort, "25." He worked on the ballad "All I Ask."
  
Other album of the year nominees include Drake, Justin Bieber, Sturgill Simpson and Beyonce, who is the overall top nominee with nine.
  
Adele, Metallica, Carrie Underwood, John Legend and Keith Urban will also perform at the show, which will air live on CBS. James Corden will host the show.
  
Mars released his third album, "24K Magic," in November.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
500 Fourth St. Waterloo, IA 50703
News: (319) 291-1200
News Tips: (800) 947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.