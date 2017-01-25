Waterloo school bus slides on snow, another bus needed to finish - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Waterloo school bus slides on snow, another bus needed to finish route

Posted: Updated:
WATERLOO (KWWL) -

A Waterloo school bus slid over to the side of a snowy road this morning.

Two kids were on the bus. No one was hurt.

Another bus was needed to come and finish the route.

