Multiple West Music locations holding free guitar restring and food drive events

West Music locations in Dubuque, Cedar Rapids, Coralville and Cedar Falls are hosting a free guitar restring and food drive donation events this weekend.

All locations will restring a six-string acoustic or electric guitar as long as you bring in canned goods or a $5 donation.

West Music in Dubuque will host their event Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and all contributions will be donated to St. Stephen's Food Bank.

The Cedar Rapids and Coralville locations will host their event Saturday as well, and donations there will be donated to Eastern Iowa Arts Academy or the Coralville Ecumenical Food Pantry.

Cedar Falls will be hosting their event Saturday as well, with all contributions donated to the Northeast Iowa Foodbank.

For more information on this event please contact Kyle Ware, West Music Combo Merchandise Manager, at kware@westmusic.com.