Bolt loses 2008 Olympic relay gold in teammate's doping case

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) - Usain Bolt has been stripped of one of his nine Olympic gold medals in a doping case involving teammate Nesta Carter.

The IOC says Carter tested positive for methylhexaneamine, a banned stimulant, in re-analysis of samples from the 2008 Beijing Olympics. Carter and Bolt were teammates on the winning 4x100-meter relay team.

The IOC says "the Jamaican team is disqualified," and "the corresponding medals, medalist pins and diplomas are withdrawn and shall be returned."

