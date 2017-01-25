Heavy snow in Idaho collapses about 100 roofs - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Heavy snow in Idaho collapses about 100 roofs

Written by Ally Crutcher, Multimedia Journalist
A number of states are dealing with weather-related issues, including Idaho.

Idaho has seen so much snow recently, it's threatening lives.

A disaster team is assessing the work that needs to be done, and determined snow removal is the number one priority.

The heavy snow in the state has collapsed roofs on about 100 buildings.

