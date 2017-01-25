Nebraska lawmaker quits after offensive tweet about Women's March

Nebraska lawmaker quits after offensive tweet about Women's Marc - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) -- An outspoken Nebraska state legislator has resigned following an uproar over a tweet he sent that implied women's march protesters were too unattractive to be victims of sexual assault.

Republican Sen. Bill Kintner announced at a news conference this morning in the state Capitol that he would resign the seat he has held since 2012. Kintner made the announcement less than an hour before Nebraska lawmakers were scheduled to debate whether to expel him -- the first time the Legislature would have taken such an action in recent history.

Even before Kintner retweeted the comment, he had faced criticism for a pattern of behavior that included cybersex on a state computer. He paid a $1,000 fine for that incident.

Kintner represented a largely rural and suburban district south of Omaha.

