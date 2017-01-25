TRACKING SNOW: Plows are out, roads are slippery - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

WAVERLY (KWWL) -

In some parts of eastern Iowa this morning, roads are 100% snow-covered and slick.

Many schools are starting late or have closed for the day because of the conditions.

The plows are out, but more snow and wind could make travel even more difficult as the day moves along.

Stay with KWWL throughout the day as our StormTRACK 7 Team tracks the storm.

