Several department battle blaze in south-central Iowa

ATTICA, Iowa (AP) -

Several fire departments have been battling a blaze in south-central Iowa's Marion County.
   The fire was reported around 8 p.m. Tuesday at Lambirth Trucks & Parts, which sits about a mile south of Attica.
   Authorities say two people have been hospitalized.
 

