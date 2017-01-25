President Trump to announce Supreme Court pick next week - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

President Trump to announce Supreme Court pick next week

Posted: Updated:
Written by Jordan Mickle, Producer
Connect
(KWWL) -

President Trump says he plans to announce his Supreme Court pick next week.

In a tweet, the President says he will make the announcement next Thursday.

The President also tweeting Wednesday morning that he will be asking for a major investigation into voter fraud.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
500 Fourth St. Waterloo, IA 50703
News: (319) 291-1200
News Tips: (800) 947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.