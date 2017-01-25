Bremer County Sheriff's Office asks drivers to use caution - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Bremer County Sheriff's Office asks drivers to use caution

Written by Michelle Corless, Producer
BREMER COUNTY (KWWL) -

Snow is covering roads across eastern Iowa.

The Bremer County Sheriff's Office reports roads there are 100% snow covered.

They report plows are out -- but since snow will continue much of the day -- roads will likely remain slick.

"If you must travel, please drive slow," they say.

