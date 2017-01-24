Cedar Falls boys fall to Linn-Mar

Cedar Falls fell well behind early in the third quarter and couldn't make up the difference as the fifth ranked Tigers fell to Linn-Mar 67-59.

The Tigers trailed by 12 in the third before a 6-0 run capped by an A.J. Green jumper closed the deficit to 38-44. Cedar Falls eventually pulled within five late in the game, but Green's 5th foul in the final minutes put their team leader on the bench. Linn-Mar capitalized putting the game away down the stretch to snap the Tigers' two game winning streak.