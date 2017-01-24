Cedar Falls boys fall to Linn-Mar - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Cedar Falls boys fall to Linn-Mar

Posted: Updated:
CEDAR FALLS (KWWL) -

Cedar Falls fell well behind early in the third quarter and couldn't make up the difference as the fifth ranked Tigers fell to Linn-Mar 67-59.

The Tigers trailed by 12 in the third before a 6-0 run capped by an A.J. Green jumper closed the deficit to 38-44. Cedar Falls eventually pulled within five late in the game, but Green's 5th foul in the final minutes put their team leader on the bench. Linn-Mar capitalized putting the game away down the stretch to snap the Tigers' two game winning streak.

  • SPORTSMore>>

  • UNI-Dome to get new turf

    UNI-Dome to get new turf

    Wednesday, April 26 2017 9:23 PM EDT2017-04-27 01:23:18 GMT

    The UNI-Dome will have a different look this fall with the installation of a new artificial turf surface by AstroTurf® that will feature a custom-made field design for the UNI Panthers.

    More >>

    The UNI-Dome will have a different look this fall with the installation of a new artificial turf surface by AstroTurf® that will feature a custom-made field design for the UNI Panthers.

    More >>

  • UNI Basketball signs recruit out of Minneapolis

    UNI Basketball signs recruit out of Minneapolis

    Wednesday, April 26 2017 9:20 PM EDT2017-04-27 01:20:45 GMT

     Northern Iowa head men's basketball coach Ben Jacobson has announced the signing of Tywhon Pickford to a National Letter-of-Intent for the 2017-18 season.

    More >>

     Northern Iowa head men's basketball coach Ben Jacobson has announced the signing of Tywhon Pickford to a National Letter-of-Intent for the 2017-18 season.

    More >>

  • UNI falls to Iowa State 15-4 in College Softball

    UNI falls to Iowa State 15-4 in College Softball

    Wednesday, April 26 2017 9:16 PM EDT2017-04-27 01:16:03 GMT

    Northern Iowa softball team lost a makeup game on Wednesday against the Iowa State Cyclones in Ames, 15-4.

    More >>

    Northern Iowa softball team lost a makeup game on Wednesday against the Iowa State Cyclones in Ames, 15-4.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
500 Fourth St. Waterloo, IA 50703
News: (319) 291-1200
News Tips: (800) 947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.