Iowa State holds off Kansas State 70-65 - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Iowa State holds off Kansas State 70-65

Posted: Updated:
Written by Rick Coleman, Sports Director
Bio
Connect
Biography

  • KWWL.com LinksMore>>

  • Iowa State Cyclones

    Cyclones

    The latest news and information for the Iowa State University Cyclones sports teams, including football, basketball, volleyball, baseball, softball and more.More >>
    The latest news and information for the Iowa State University Cyclones sports teams, including football, basketball, volleyball, baseball, softball and more.More >>

Iowa State built a 20 point lead but needed to hold off a furious rally to beat Kansas State 70-65.  Matt Thomas made seven three pointers for a career high 25 points to lead Iowa State.  The Cyclones also got 13 points from Naz Mitrou-Long and 12 points from Monte Morris to improve to 5-3 in the Big 12 and 13-6 overall.

  • SPORTSMore>>

  • UNI-Dome to get new turf

    UNI-Dome to get new turf

    Wednesday, April 26 2017 9:23 PM EDT2017-04-27 01:23:18 GMT

    The UNI-Dome will have a different look this fall with the installation of a new artificial turf surface by AstroTurf® that will feature a custom-made field design for the UNI Panthers.

    More >>

    The UNI-Dome will have a different look this fall with the installation of a new artificial turf surface by AstroTurf® that will feature a custom-made field design for the UNI Panthers.

    More >>

  • UNI Basketball signs recruit out of Minneapolis

    UNI Basketball signs recruit out of Minneapolis

    Wednesday, April 26 2017 9:20 PM EDT2017-04-27 01:20:45 GMT

     Northern Iowa head men's basketball coach Ben Jacobson has announced the signing of Tywhon Pickford to a National Letter-of-Intent for the 2017-18 season.

    More >>

     Northern Iowa head men's basketball coach Ben Jacobson has announced the signing of Tywhon Pickford to a National Letter-of-Intent for the 2017-18 season.

    More >>

  • UNI falls to Iowa State 15-4 in College Softball

    UNI falls to Iowa State 15-4 in College Softball

    Wednesday, April 26 2017 9:16 PM EDT2017-04-27 01:16:03 GMT

    Northern Iowa softball team lost a makeup game on Wednesday against the Iowa State Cyclones in Ames, 15-4.

    More >>

    Northern Iowa softball team lost a makeup game on Wednesday against the Iowa State Cyclones in Ames, 15-4.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
500 Fourth St. Waterloo, IA 50703
News: (319) 291-1200
News Tips: (800) 947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.