Boys Hoops: 8th ranked Kennedy rolls by Waterloo West 73-51

Written by Rick Coleman, Sports Director
In class 4A, eighth ranked Cedar Rapids Kennedy visits Waterloo West..

Both teams start this game on fire...Great ball movement by Kennedy leads to a wide open three by Malik Haynes...

The Wahawks also with a hot start--Carondis Harris-Anderson with a nice turnaround jumper--to keep West close.

The Cougars work it inside out---Drake Brewster goes to Derrick Diggins-- he splashes the three. Kennedy by four...

West battles hard tonight---Nicolas Pepin from another area code...

But Kennedy is going to win tonight 73 to 51...

