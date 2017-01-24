Dike-New Hartford tops #10 Jesup for NICL East lead - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Dike-New Hartford tops #10 Jesup for NICL East lead

Posted:
DIKE (KWWL) -

Dike-New Hartford defeated 10th ranked Jesup 59-45 in a game featuring two teams tied on top of the NICL East boys' standings.

Jesup opened the game taking an 8-4 lead on an inside bucket from Tyler Lienau. The Wolverines countered at the end of the first quarter with a long 3-point buzzer beater from Cade Fuller to lead 13-12 after the first quarter. Dike-New Hartford outscored Jesup 13-4 in the second frame getting another buzzer beater from Royce Weber to end it. The Wolverines never let the lead fall below five in the final 16 minutes.

The win marked Dike-New Hartford's eighth straight conference victory.

