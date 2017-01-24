5 injured in three-vehicle crash in Shell Rock

Five people are injured after a three-vehicle crash in Butler County. It happened on Highway 3 in Shell Rock.

Troopers say the driver of a pickup truck, 54-year-old Donette Johnson, of Mount Vernon, crossed the center line and hit a mini-van and SUV.

The four other people injured are listed below:

78-year-old Robert Hoodjer, of Allison

82-year-old Robert Rule, of Allison

79-year-old Connie Rule, of Allison

38-year-old William Filippo, of Waterloo

The extent of their injuries is not known.