5 injured in three-vehicle crash in Shell Rock

Written by Scott Albanese, Producer
SHELL ROCK (KWWL) -

Five people are injured after a three-vehicle crash in Butler County.  It happened on Highway 3 in Shell Rock.  

Troopers say the driver of a pickup truck, 54-year-old Donette Johnson, of Mount Vernon, crossed the center line and hit a mini-van and SUV.

The four other people injured are listed below:

78-year-old Robert Hoodjer, of Allison

82-year-old Robert Rule, of Allison

79-year-old Connie Rule, of Allison

38-year-old William Filippo, of Waterloo

The extent of their injuries is not known.

