Grassley reacts following Supreme Court vacancy meeting

Iowa Republican U.S. Senator, Charles Grassley, Chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, issued a statement Tuesday, following a meeting at the White House on the Supreme Court vacancy.

“Throughout the past year, I said that no matter who won the election, we would move the process forward with the new President’s nominee. And that’s what we’ll do. The consultation today with President Trump, Vice President Pence, Leader McConnell, Senator Schumer and Ranking Member Feinstein was necessary and a step in the right direction."

Grassley added, "We had a productive and frank discussion. For my part, I told the President that he made a very good start with his list of 21 widely respected and mainstream judges. The most important criteria is to pick someone who will adhere to the law and the Constitution. They must be committed to following the law, not making the law. I’m looking forward to learning who President Trump selects and the confirmation process ahead.”

President Trump has indicated he will announce his U.S. Supreme Court nominee next week.