President Trump is planning to sign executive orders on immigration this week

Amanda Goodman, Anchor
Immigration reform is coming quickly. 

On Wednesday, President Trump is planning to sign executive orders that will toughen immigration enforcement along the U.S. - Mexico border.  According to the Washington Post, Trump is also reportedly expected to sign several executive orders that will ban immigrants from predominantly Muslim countries that are believed to be hotbeds for Islamist terrorism. This includes Iraq, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen. 

Illegal immigration was Trump's signature issue during the campaign. He believes it is out of control an threatening the country's safety and security. 

President Trump is expected to sign these orders at at town hall at the Department of Homeland Security headquarters. 

