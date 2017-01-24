UPDATE: cause of death released in deadly fire

UPDATE: Waterloo Police say the man who died in a house fire Tuesday, died of smoke inhalation.

Luong Quang Le was found dead inside an upstairs bedroom, Tuesday evening when Waterloo Fire Department responded to a fire.

The fire remains under investigation.

A man is found dead inside a Waterloo home.

Crews were originally responding to a call for a fire at a home in the 800 block of East Ridgeway Avenue.

Firefighters were responding to a fire in a second floor bedroom. It was in that bedroom where crews discovered the man.

Battalion Chief Mike Moore told KWWL the fire probably burned for a couple of hours inside the bedroom and eventual started to burn out.

Then, friends who were concerned about the victim went to the home to check on him.

According to Moore, the friends opened the bedroom door and the new source of oxygen reignited the fire.

That is when the 911 call came in.

Police are not considering this a suspicious death. The fire and death are both under investigation.

