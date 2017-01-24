Man hit by car on University Avenue - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Man hit by car on University Avenue

WATERLOO (KWWL) -

A man was hit by a car in the 3200 block of University Avenue, Tuesday evening.

According to the Waterloo Fire Department, the man was standing at the corner of University Avenue and the frontage road near Beck's Taproom when he was hit by a car.

The department says the driver lost control of the car on the slick roads and drove up onto the curb, hitting the man and smashing a bus bench.

The man had minor injuries and was taken to the hospital. 

