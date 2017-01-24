I.O.W.A. STEM Teacher Award to honor local teacher

A local teacher was awarded the 2017 IOWA S.T.E.M. Teacher Award today.

Chelsie Slaba, a science teacher at Dike-New Hartford High School, was presented the I.O.W.A. STEM Teacher Award, which is sponsored by Kemin Industries.

Today's ceremony included an award presentation by the Governor's STEM Advisory Council and Northeast STEM Regional Manager Jeff Beneke.

The I.O.W.A. STEM Teacher Award was created in 2014 to celebrate STEM teachers who are innovative in their methods, outstanding in their passion for education, worldly in how their students see that STEM is all around them, and academic is engaging students both in and out of the classroom.

The award recognizes one teacher from each of the six STEM regions with a prize of $1,500 for the winner's personal use and another $1,500 to be used in their classroom.

Click here for more information: www.IowaSTEM.gov.