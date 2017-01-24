'Tis the season for potholes

Winter in Iowa, notorious for the snow and cold.

Potholes are a common problem along the roads here in eastern Iowa, but this year the problem is even worse.The city of Waterloo says crews are out each and every day filling potholes, no matter the weather.

Operations Supervisor Tony Pauley says, "This year has been bad. We had a really good freeze and then it thawed again with wet rainy weather, it created a lot of potholes."

Potholes cause a lot of damage to the road, but they can also damage your wallet.

Shawn Streittmatter of Boubin Automotive Service in Waterloo says, "We've seen damages from simple flat repairs to up to $1,000 plus depending on the suspension damage or if you blow out a tire, going into a ditch."

The most dangerous potholes are the ones you can't see, hidden by snow or ice. Keep that in mind as more snow is expected to hit eastern Iowa this week.

If you see a bad pothole, give the city a call so they can fill it as soon as they can.