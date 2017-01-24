'Tis the season for potholes - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

'Tis the season for potholes

Posted: Updated:
Written by Lauren Moss, Multimedia Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography

Winter in Iowa, notorious for the snow and cold.

Potholes are a common problem along the roads here in eastern Iowa, but this year the problem is even worse.The city of Waterloo says crews are out each and every day filling potholes, no matter the weather.

Operations Supervisor Tony Pauley says, "This year has been bad. We had a really good freeze and then it thawed again with wet rainy weather, it created a lot of potholes."

Potholes cause a lot of damage to the road, but they can also damage your wallet.

Shawn Streittmatter of Boubin Automotive Service in Waterloo says, "We've seen damages from simple flat repairs to up to $1,000 plus depending on the suspension damage or if you blow out a tire, going into a ditch."

The most dangerous potholes are the ones you can't see, hidden by snow or ice. Keep that in mind as more snow is expected to hit eastern Iowa this week. 

If you see a bad pothole, give the city a call so they can fill it as soon as they can. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
500 Fourth St. Waterloo, IA 50703
News: (319) 291-1200
News Tips: (800) 947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.