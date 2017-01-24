UNI Track star Carnes earns another MVC Honor

UNI Senior track star Brandon Carnes has been named the MVC Track Athlete of the Week after his stellar performance at the Larry Wieczorek Invitational over the weekend.



Carnes made his return to the 60 meter dash on Saturday, winning the event in record breaking form. The Bradenton, Fla. native started the day by qualifying for the finals in the event with a personal-best time of 6.60, breaking his own UNI and MVC records.



He followed it up with his second career-best of the day, winning the finals with a blazing time of 6.59, breaking both records for the second time that day. His time of 6.59 ranks him No. 2 in NCAA Division I track and field this season and is also an Iowa Recreation Center facility record, breaking the former record that was set in 2006.



Carnes and the Panthers return to action this week when they host the Jack Jennett Open Jan. 26-27 and the Mark Messersmith Invitational on Jan. 28. Both meets will take place in the UNI-Dome and are free to the public.