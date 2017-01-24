Parker leaving Iowa Football program

The latest news and information on the University of Iowa Hawkeyes sports teams, including football, basketball, volleyball, baseball, softball and more.

Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz announced Tuesday that wide receiver Jonathan Parker will transfer from the Hawkeye program to play his final college season elsewhere. Parker earned his degree from Iowa in December, 2016.

“Jonathan has made contributions to our program throughout his career, which was unfortunately hampered by injury for most of the 2016 season,” said Ferentz. “Jonathan earned his degree in December, and we wish him nothing but the best in completing his playing career elsewhere next fall.”

Parker (5-foot-8, 188 pounds) is a native of St. Louis (Christian Brothers HS) who just completed his junior season with the Hawkeyes. Parker played in just one game in 2016, missing the majority of the season due to a preseason injury. He moved from running back to wide receiver following his freshman season in 2014.

Parker saw action in six games in 2015, recording two pass receptions and one kickoff return. He saw action in 13 games as a freshman, rushing 16 times for 141 yards and one touchdown, with three pass receptions for 42 yards. He averaged 22.1 yards on 24 kickoff returns.