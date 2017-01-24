Former coach charged with sex assault in Fort Dodge - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Former coach charged with sex assault in Fort Dodge

by: DAN HENDRICKSON (WHO)

FORT DODGE, Iowa  —  A former assistant swim coach for Fort Dodge High School is facing felony charges for allegedly sexually assaulting a student-athlete.

23 year old Aaron Poldervaart is charged with two counts of 3rd Degree Sexual Assault and one count of Sexual Exploitation by a School Employee.

Fort Dodge Police say they were contacted earlier this month by a Fort Dodge high school student.  That student reported that Poldervaart had committed a sex act upon them.

Poldervaart was an assistant coach with the boys and girls swim teams last year.  He’d left the district to take a coaching position with another school but still volunteered with Fort Dodge teams.

