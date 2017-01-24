Possible fraud detected at Subway in Dubuque

Police are warning people who ate at a Dubuque Subway restaurant of possible fraud. Officers say those who paid with a credit or debit card at the chain located on 2200 JFK Road between Oct. 1 and Dec. 19, 2016 should review their statements.

Any unauthorized charges, specifically to "OneLove, Inc.", should be reported immediately. Police say the person responsible is a Subway employee who has since been fired.

If you suspect fraudulent activity, please contact Investigator Isaiah Hoff at 563-590-4197.