Possible fraud detected at Subway in Dubuque - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Possible fraud detected at Subway in Dubuque

Posted: Updated:
Written by Scott Albanese, Producer
Connect
DUBUQUE (KWWL) -

Police are warning people who ate at a Dubuque Subway restaurant of possible fraud.  Officers say those who paid with a credit or debit card at the chain located on 2200 JFK Road between Oct. 1 and Dec. 19, 2016 should review their statements.

Any unauthorized charges, specifically to "OneLove, Inc.", should be reported immediately.  Police say the person responsible is a Subway employee who has since been fired.

If you suspect fraudulent activity, please contact Investigator Isaiah Hoff at 563-590-4197.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
500 Fourth St. Waterloo, IA 50703
News: (319) 291-1200
News Tips: (800) 947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.