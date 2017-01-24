Man sentenced to life in prison for Dubuque slaying

DUBUQUE, Iowa (AP) - A 28-year-old man has been sentenced to life in prison without parole for killing a woman at her Dubuque home.

The Telegraph Herald (http://bit.ly/2jtbGtP ) reports that Eddie Hicks was not in the courtroom to hear his sentence, nor the victim-impact statements from 21-year-old Kahdyesha Lemon's mother and sister. His attorney Christopher Welch says Hicks refused to attend in person or via video, calling the process "a joke."

Hicks was convicted of first-degree murder in November for hitting Lemon with a skillet and stabbing her more than 110 times in June 2015.

Lemon's mother Cotina Phillips and sister Ronshanda Lemon gave statements at the sentencing. Phillips says she has no hate for Hicks, but will instead use her energy to pray for him and remember positive memories of her late daughter.

Information from: Telegraph Herald, http://www.thonline.com

