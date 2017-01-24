Chelsea Handler says Melania Trump 'barely speaks English' despi - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Chelsea Handler says Melania Trump 'barely speaks English' despite First Lady speaking several languages

When asked if she would ever interview First Lady Melania Trump, Chelsea Handler said she would not because "she barely speaks English," according to TMZ.

Handler failed to mention Melania speaks 5 languages ... French, Italian, German, Slovene and, of course, English.

This isn't the first time Handler has gone after Melania Trump's accent. She shared several tweets over the course of the presidential campaign making fun of the First Lady.

Handler then launched into a speech about "divisiveness" not being "the answer" and the need to "reach across party lines." 

