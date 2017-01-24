Students evacuate after reports of fire in Washington High School boiler room

Students of Washington High School in Washington, Iowa were made to evacuate this afternoon after reports of a fire inside a boiler room this afternoon.

Emergency services got the call at 12:48 p.m. and were able to extinguish the fire.

At the time, students were evacuated to the auditorium. We're told students have returned to their classes.

The school's website states that, "the fire alarm went off at WHS. All students were evacuated and the fire department is on the scene. All students are safe, classes will resume at 2:00."