Cedar Falls School District looks to buy land for possible new high school

Written by Ally Crutcher, Multimedia Journalist
The Cedar Falls Community School District is interested in buying land for the possibility of a new high school being built.

Janelle Darst, with Cedar Falls Schools, says the district is moving forward with a purchase agreement; the same purchase agreement from August 2014 dealing with University of Northern Iowa land.

According to Darst, the land purchase would cost the school district $740,000, or $14,800 per acre. The 50 acres sits west of the UNI Dome, and north of W. 27th Street.

Darst says there's no timetable as for when a possible bond vote would come to the community for a new high school. At the next board meeting, there will be a public hearing about the idea on Monday, Feb. 13 at 7 p.m. at City Hall.

At this point, Darst says if a new high school is built, no decisions have been made for how the old high school building would be used.

