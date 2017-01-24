Cedar Falls School District looks to buy land for possible new high school

The Cedar Falls Community School District is interested in buying land for the possibility of a new high school being built.



Janelle Darst, with Cedar Falls Schools, says the district is moving forward with a purchase agreement; the same purchase agreement from August 2014 dealing with University of Northern Iowa land.



According to Darst, the land purchase would cost the school district $740,000, or $14,800 per acre. The 50 acres sits west of the UNI Dome, and north of W. 27th Street.



Darst says there's no timetable as for when a possible bond vote would come to the community for a new high school. At the next board meeting, there will be a public hearing about the idea on Monday, Feb. 13 at 7 p.m. at City Hall.



At this point, Darst says if a new high school is built, no decisions have been made for how the old high school building would be used.