Drug collection box at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center

The Dubuque County Sheriff's Office has installed a permanent drug collection box at the law enforcement center.

Authorities hoping people will use the collection box to throw away excess drugs. They also hope this will reduce the availability of drugs in the community, making it safer.

It accepts pharmaceutical drugs, as well as illegal substances which will be collected and sent to be destroyed.

The box cannot accept liquids or hypodermic needles.

It is located inside the entryway of the law enforcement center. Drop-offs can be made anytime day or night, 365 days a year.