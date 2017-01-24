Drug collection box at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Drug collection box at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center

Posted: Updated:
Written by Shirley Descorbeth, Multimedia Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
DUBUQUE (KWWL) -

The Dubuque County Sheriff's Office has installed a permanent drug collection box at the law enforcement center.

Authorities hoping people will use the collection box to throw away excess drugs. They also hope this will reduce the availability of drugs in the community, making it safer.

It accepts pharmaceutical drugs, as well as illegal substances which will be collected and sent to be destroyed. 

The box cannot accept liquids or hypodermic needles. 

It is located inside the entryway of the law enforcement center.  Drop-offs can be made anytime day or night, 365 days a year.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
500 Fourth St. Waterloo, IA 50703
News: (319) 291-1200
News Tips: (800) 947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.