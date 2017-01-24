NEW DETAILS: SUV dragged by semi after collision near Evansdale

Evansdale Police say a safety bar under a semi likely saved a woman's life this morning after her SUV hit the back of the truck.

Police say the vehicle then became stuck under the semi.

It happened before 8 a.m. after the semi driver exited Evansdale Drive to get on the interstate.

Police say the driver told them he was trying to get up to speed when he felt a jolt from behind. He thought he blew a tire so he slowed down to pull over.

Once he did, he realized what had happened. Police say the SUV rear-ended the semi which then dragged it about 500 feet.

Officers say the woman was conscious and talking to emergency crews when she was pulled from the vehicle and taken to the hospital.

Police believe the SUV could've gone all the way under the semi if not for a safety bar under the truck.

