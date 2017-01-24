'La La Land' with record-tying 14 Oscar nominations - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

'La La Land' with record-tying 14 Oscar nominations

HOLLYWOOD (AP) -

The candy-colored love letter to musicals "La La Land" has landed a record-tying 14 Academy Awards nominations, matching it with "Titanic" and "All About Eve" for most nominations ever.

"La La Land" has earned nods for best picture, its stars Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling, its songs and its 32-year-old writer-director, Damien Chazelle.

The other nominees for best picture are: "Moonlight," "Arrival," "Manchester by the Sea," "Hell or High Water," "Lion," "Fences," "Hidden Figures" and "Hacksaw Ridge."

Following two years of "OscarsSoWhite" furor, the Academy of Motion Pictures fielded a notably more diverse field of nominees, led by Barry Jenkins' luminous coming-of-age portrait "Moonlight," Denzel Washington's "Fences" and Theodore Melfi's "Hidden Figures."

