Hudson family finds dangerous levels of radon in home; warns others

Helping families stay safe.

The Black Hawk County Health Department is handing out free radon test kits this week.

They say 7 out of 10 homes in Iowa have too much radon in them.

Tomorrow, the health department will hand out a limited supply of free test kits at the Cedar Valley Sportsplex.

The health department says radon test kits are really the only way to make sure your house is safe.

Radon is an odorless, tasteless gas that can cause lung cancer.

A family in Hudson says they had to make changes in their house after they realized they were living with dangerous levels of the gas.

"It was a little nerve-racking just having the kids, and I was expecting at the time. Also, with my cancer history, it just is not worth the risk," Emily Hodgins says.

Hodgins says it's important people test their homes. She says she didn't know a lot about Radon at first.

The health department says the radon test kits are easy to use. You just hang it in your house for 3 to 7 days and then mail it in for results. The information is on the back.

The health department also sells kits year round at its office.

This week, the health department is handing out a limited amount of free radon kits.

Tomorrow they will be at the Cedar Valley Sportsplex from 4 to 6 p.m. Next Monday, they will be at the Pinecrest building in Waterloo from 10 to 1 p.m.