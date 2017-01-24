Today is National Peanut Butter Day - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Today is National Peanut Butter Day

Posted: Updated:

Today marks National Peanut Butter Day, a time to celebrate the protein-packed staple found in 94 percent of American homes.

According to the National Peanut Board women and children tend to prefer smooth peanut butter, while most guys go for the chunky. 

Fun Fact: It takes about 540 Peanuts to make a 12-ounce jar of your favorite spread, according to the National Peanut Board.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
500 Fourth St. Waterloo, IA 50703
News: (319) 291-1200
News Tips: (800) 947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.