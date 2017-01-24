Today is National Peanut Butter Day

Today marks National Peanut Butter Day, a time to celebrate the protein-packed staple found in 94 percent of American homes.

According to the National Peanut Board women and children tend to prefer smooth peanut butter, while most guys go for the chunky.

Fun Fact: It takes about 540 Peanuts to make a 12-ounce jar of your favorite spread, according to the National Peanut Board.