Sex offender sentenced to 20 years for child pornography - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Sex offender sentenced to 20 years for child pornography

Posted: Updated:
Written by Jordan Mickle, Producer
Connect

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) -- Authorities say a 24-year-old registered sex offender in Davenport has been given 20 years in prison for receiving child pornography.

Jacob Watters was sentenced Monday in U.S. District Court in Davenport. He'd pleaded guilty in August after making a plea agreement.

Prosecutors say investigators in Merced County, California, notified Davenport police that Watters was engaging in sexual chats and exchanging nude pictures with a 15-year-old girl. Prosecutors say electronic devices found during a search of Watters' Davenport home showed he'd been doing the same with six other underage girls.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
500 Fourth St. Waterloo, IA 50703
News: (319) 291-1200
News Tips: (800) 947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.