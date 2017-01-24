Camp Courageous in need of new wastewater system

It's not the most attractive of fundraising campaigns, but it's one that could spell disaster for Camp Courageous if not taken care of.

The camp, which serves about 7,000 special needs campers each year, is in need of a new wastewater system to get in line with current regulations.

"If we didn't have it, and didn't have it meeting DNR standards, they could shut us down," said Charlie Becker, the camp's executive director. "So it's one of those real necessities, but it isn't a big fundraising, marketing type situation, just because it's all under ground, it's something we all need, but it's not something, 'yeah, I'd like to have naming rights to that.'"

The camp runs completely on donations, totaling between $1.5-$2 million each year to run it.

Now they need $750,000 to replace their wastewater system, which is now decades old.

So they've turned to GoFundMe for the first time, hoping their many donors will come through once again for them.

You can find that page here: https://www.gofundme.com/cc-waste-water-treatment-project.

In the meantime, the camp's facilities director says there is no danger from the water.

"Absolutely not. It's more of the affluent limits put out by the DNR, so no, no danger to any of our staff, campers, anybody here," said James Kurth.

Becker says they've had engineers draw up the plans for the new system, and are waiting on the DNR to approve them.

If approved, they hope to start construction sometime this summer, and have the entire project completed by fall of 2018.

The project wouldn't disrupt camp activities, Becker says.