Iowa Energy being sold to NBA Owner

Written by Rick Coleman, Sports Director
Minnesota Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor has put in a bid to purchase the Iowa Energy of the NBA Developmental League.

The NBA T-Wolves would have majority ownership of the Energy when the deal is done. And it would put a feeder program with four hours of the NBA Franchise.

The Minnesota Timberwolves franchise is located in Minneapolis and the Iowa Energy plays its games at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.

