DEVELOPING: Governor to return to work this morning after collapse

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) -- Minnesota Governor Mark Dayton plans to return to work today after collapsing last night during his State of the State speech.

The 69-year-old Democrat struck his head on a lectern after stumbling over his words and collapsing roughly 40 minutes into the annual address.

Dayton's chief of staff Jaime Tincher says the governor quickly recovered and plans to get back to work, releasing a detailed budget proposal this morning.

By Jason Pope (KTTC)

St. Paul, Minn. (AP) - Minnesota Governor Mark Dayton collapsed on stage while giving the State of the State speech.

The governor collapsed while he was addressing the issue of health insurance.

When he fell, several bystanders moved in to catch him. They laid him on the ground and then legislatures adjourned the proceedings until Thursday.

According to our reporters on scene, Speaker of the House Kurt Daudt had media removed from the room.

We're told the governor is conscious.

