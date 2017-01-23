Iowa State Wrestling Coach Kevin Jackson on the hot seat - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Iowa State Wrestling Coach Kevin Jackson on the hot seat

Posted: Updated:
Written by Rick Coleman, Sports Director
Bio
Connect
Biography

  • KWWL.com LinksMore>>

  • Iowa State Cyclones

    Cyclones

    The latest news and information for the Iowa State University Cyclones sports teams, including football, basketball, volleyball, baseball, softball and more.More >>
    The latest news and information for the Iowa State University Cyclones sports teams, including football, basketball, volleyball, baseball, softball and more.More >>

Iowa State head wrestling coach Kevin Jackson knows he is on the hit seat. The Cyclone wrestling program has struggled to a 1-7 dual meet record this season which includes a 20-12 loss on Friday night to Northern Iowa.

Jackson was an All-American at Iowa State in the late eighties and was an Olympic Gold Medalist in the 1992 Games.  Jackson served as the United States National Freestyle Coach before returning to his alma mater in 2009.   Jackson talked about his job security.

Jackson said this at a press conference, "Jamie (Pollard, ISU Athletic Director) has got a job to do --he's got a job to do and obviously when he's got a team that is not competing well dual meet wise there's some concerns there obviously our standards are a lot higher than that, our program's expectations are a lot higher than that so he made me pretty aware that those were his thoughts."

  • SPORTSMore>>

  • UNI-Dome to get new turf

    UNI-Dome to get new turf

    Wednesday, April 26 2017 9:23 PM EDT2017-04-27 01:23:18 GMT

    The UNI-Dome will have a different look this fall with the installation of a new artificial turf surface by AstroTurf® that will feature a custom-made field design for the UNI Panthers.

    More >>

    The UNI-Dome will have a different look this fall with the installation of a new artificial turf surface by AstroTurf® that will feature a custom-made field design for the UNI Panthers.

    More >>

  • UNI Basketball signs recruit out of Minneapolis

    UNI Basketball signs recruit out of Minneapolis

    Wednesday, April 26 2017 9:20 PM EDT2017-04-27 01:20:45 GMT

     Northern Iowa head men's basketball coach Ben Jacobson has announced the signing of Tywhon Pickford to a National Letter-of-Intent for the 2017-18 season.

    More >>

     Northern Iowa head men's basketball coach Ben Jacobson has announced the signing of Tywhon Pickford to a National Letter-of-Intent for the 2017-18 season.

    More >>

  • UNI falls to Iowa State 15-4 in College Softball

    UNI falls to Iowa State 15-4 in College Softball

    Wednesday, April 26 2017 9:16 PM EDT2017-04-27 01:16:03 GMT

    Northern Iowa softball team lost a makeup game on Wednesday against the Iowa State Cyclones in Ames, 15-4.

    More >>

    Northern Iowa softball team lost a makeup game on Wednesday against the Iowa State Cyclones in Ames, 15-4.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
500 Fourth St. Waterloo, IA 50703
News: (319) 291-1200
News Tips: (800) 947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.