Iowa State Wrestling Coach Kevin Jackson on the hot seat

Iowa State head wrestling coach Kevin Jackson knows he is on the hit seat. The Cyclone wrestling program has struggled to a 1-7 dual meet record this season which includes a 20-12 loss on Friday night to Northern Iowa.

Jackson was an All-American at Iowa State in the late eighties and was an Olympic Gold Medalist in the 1992 Games. Jackson served as the United States National Freestyle Coach before returning to his alma mater in 2009. Jackson talked about his job security.

Jackson said this at a press conference, "Jamie (Pollard, ISU Athletic Director) has got a job to do --he's got a job to do and obviously when he's got a team that is not competing well dual meet wise there's some concerns there obviously our standards are a lot higher than that, our program's expectations are a lot higher than that so he made me pretty aware that those were his thoughts."