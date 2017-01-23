Town of Waukon excited about being RAGBRAI host city

The countdown is on to RAGBRAI, The Registers Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa.

One of the cities announced as an overnight stop is Waukon, the first time for this north east Iowa town in Allamakee County."Tens of thousands of people are coming, So everyone is really excited," said Stephanie Dugan, executive director of the Waukon Chamber of Commerce.

"Well, I think it's a great thing, get a lot of people into town. Hopefully bring some money into our town," said Mason Dougherty.

Although it's only been a few days since the announcement, some teams have already called around to book rooms, like here at the Waukon City Club. "We've already had requests for overnight accommodations. We have a guesthouse that is spoken for, we have our party room that has been spoken for," said co-owner Vicki Bloxham.

All the details of this years RAGBRAI haven't been released yet. It's not known what exact roads the cyclists will be biking on.

Still, many businesses in town are already preparing.

Those with the chamber of commerce can't wait to see what hosting so many cyclists and visitors will do for their small town. "We are hoping this is a huge economic impact on the town, it just gets our name as Waukon out there, where we are, and that we do have things to offer people and visitors," added Dugan.

People say they also hope riders will be respectful of the town.

