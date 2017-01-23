GOP lawmakers introduce new plan on Iowa's budget shortfall

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Republicans in the Iowa Legislature have introduced their plan for closing the state's budget shortfall, and it proposes fewer cuts to state agencies than a plan originally backed by Gov. Terry Branstad.

A GOP-led Senate panel approved a bill Monday proposing some Iowa departments cut about $88 million in spending for the budget year that began last July. Branstad sought agency cuts of about $110 million.

Sen. Charles Schneider, a West Des Moines Republican who oversees a key budget committee, says the plan would still cut over $115 million. He says the rest would be achieved in part by not enacting some tax deduction rules.

Schneider says other Republicans, including Branstad and Lt. Gov. Kim Reynolds, support the bill. It requires more Senate votes before it can reach the House.